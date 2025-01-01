Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

99,692 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle
13103648

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 13103648.754743701?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=26357
  2. 13103648
  3. 13103648
  4. 13103648
  5. 13103648
  6. 13103648
  7. 13103648
  8. 13103648
  9. 13103648
  10. 13103648
  11. 13103648
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEV4J6101771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R476AAX
  • Mileage 99,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack 392 SWINGER SPECIAL EDITION | SKAT PACK | WIDE BODY PK for sale in Grimsby, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack 392 SWINGER SPECIAL EDITION | SKAT PACK | WIDE BODY PK 10,289 KM $72,555 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE KODIAK EDITION | 20-INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS | Z71 for sale in Grimsby, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE KODIAK EDITION | 20-INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS | Z71 173,861 KM $25,759 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HEATE for sale in Grimsby, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HEATE 183,800 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2018 Chevrolet Equinox