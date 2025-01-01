$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Express
3500 LS
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
Used
3,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GAZGLFP4J1305157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # R335A
- Mileage 3,431 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
