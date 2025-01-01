Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Express

3,431 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Express

3500 LS

Watch This Vehicle
12458572

2018 Chevrolet Express

3500 LS

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GAZGLFP4J1305157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R335A
  • Mileage 3,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 2.0L | HATCHBACK | GREAT VEHICLE for sale in Grimsby, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 2.0L | HATCHBACK | GREAT VEHICLE 189,092 KM $2,599 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus NO ACCIDENTS | GREAT CONDITION for sale in Grimsby, ON
2016 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus NO ACCIDENTS | GREAT CONDITION 354,003 KM $1,850 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali DENALI RESERVE PKG | SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTILAT for sale in Grimsby, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali DENALI RESERVE PKG | SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTILAT 4,618 KM $79,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2018 Chevrolet Express