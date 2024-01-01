Menu
2018 Chevrolet Volt

90,560 KM

11914049

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
90,560KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RA6S5XJU119466

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,560 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

