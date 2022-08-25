Menu
2018 Ford F-150

39,518 KM

Details Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
XLT

Location

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

39,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8999350
  • Stock #: IA187270
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP8JFD07270

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,518 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

