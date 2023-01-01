Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280496
  • Stock #: 222928A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC7JG469210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 222928A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

