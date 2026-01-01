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2019 Chevrolet Equinox

131,816 KM

Details Features

$12,598

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14525068

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

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Contact Seller

$12,598

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,816KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV0K6214113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T789AX
  • Mileage 131,816 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 131,816 KM $12,598 + tax & lic
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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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905-309-3356

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$12,598

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2019 Chevrolet Equinox