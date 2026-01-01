$12,598+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$12,598
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
131,816KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV0K6214113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T789AX
- Mileage 131,816 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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$12,598
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2019 Chevrolet Equinox