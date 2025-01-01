Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

126,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
12151344

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED1KZ413014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R170A
  • Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Grimsby, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 86,212 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring HEATED SEATS | LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE for sale in Grimsby, ON
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring HEATED SEATS | LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE 39,188 KM $31,789 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 for sale in Grimsby, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 58,140 KM $91,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500