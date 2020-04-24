Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$68,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,791KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4934418
  • Stock #: 193941
  • VIN: 1GC1KTEY0KF273941
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships throughout Ontario and over 4000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. We dont want you to hesitate on trading in your vehicle as we LOVE trade ins! We offer complete CarFax vehicle history reports on all our pre-owned vehicles, attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

