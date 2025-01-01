$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
Used
80,629KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSB2KL372043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,629 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
