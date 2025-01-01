$27,499+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
SLT-1 HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTG
2019 GMC Acadia
SLT-1 HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTG
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # R117A
- Mileage 117,890 KM
Vehicle Description
| One Owner, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, Jet Black Leather, 170 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Floor Liner Package (LPO), GMC Pro Grade Package, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM 8''' Diagonal Colour Touch Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Trailering Package.
Red Quartz Tintcoat SLT
HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTGATE 2019 GMC Acadia SLT HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTGATE 3.6L V6 SIDI
6-Speed Automatic
AWD
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-309-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-309-3356