New Price! Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| One Owner, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, Jet Black Leather, 170 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Floor Liner Package (LPO), GMC Pro Grade Package, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM 8 Diagonal Colour Touch Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Trailering Package.<br><br>Red Quartz Tintcoat SLT<br>HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTGATE 2019 GMC Acadia SLT HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTGATE 3.6L V6 SIDI<br>6-Speed Automatic<br>AWD<p></p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2019 GMC Acadia

117,890 KM

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia

SLT-1 HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTG

12727911

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT-1 HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTG

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNULS8KZ203848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R117A
  • Mileage 117,890 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price! Recent Arrival!


| One Owner, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, Jet Black Leather, 170 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Floor Liner Package (LPO), GMC Pro Grade Package, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM 8''' Diagonal Colour Touch Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Trailering Package.

Red Quartz Tintcoat SLT
HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTGATE 2019 GMC Acadia SLT HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTGATE 3.6L V6 SIDI
6-Speed Automatic
AWD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2019 GMC Acadia