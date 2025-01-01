2019 GMC Terrain

Menu
| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, 2 USB Data Ports, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Advanced Safety Package, Automatic Parking Assist, Bluetooth® For Phone, Driver Alert Package II, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Front Pedestrian Braking, GMC Pro Grade Package, HD Radio, HD Surround Vision, Heated front seats, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Radio: GMC Infotainment System w/Navigation, SD Card Reader, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Ventilated Front Passenger Seat. <p></p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2019 GMC Terrain

117,466 KM

$21,299

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain

Denali HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | PANORAMIC ROOF

13175555

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | PANORAMIC ROOF

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
117,466KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX9KL159118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R645A
  • Mileage 117,466 KM

Vehicle Description

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
