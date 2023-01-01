Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

40,769 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 10220397
  2. 10220397
  3. 10220397
  4. 10220397
  5. 10220397
  6. 10220397
  7. 10220397
  8. 10220397
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10220397
  • Stock #: P279A
  • VIN: KMHC65LD1KU147670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,769 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

2019 Hyundai IONIQ P...
 40,769 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 116,297 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 138,650 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory