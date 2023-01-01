2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$33,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 9 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10103988

10103988 Stock #: 205269

205269 VIN: 2GNAXYEXXL6125269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 205269

Mileage 58,970 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.