2020 Chevrolet Equinox

58,970 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103988
  • Stock #: 205269
  • VIN: 2GNAXYEXXL6125269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 205269
  • Mileage 58,970 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

