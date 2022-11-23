Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

49,496 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Premier

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9395497
  • Stock #: P201159
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEV6L6161159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P201159
  • Mileage 49,496 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

