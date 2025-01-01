Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

19,730 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12854939

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 12854939
  2. 12854939
  3. 12854939
  4. 12854939
  5. 12854939
  6. 12854939
  7. 12854939
  8. 12854939
  9. 12854939
  10. 12854939
  11. 12854939
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,730KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKW5LJ248560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R623A
  • Mileage 19,730 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in Grimsby, ON
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 101,796 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred HEATED SEATS | POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE | SIRIUS for sale in Grimsby, ON
2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred HEATED SEATS | POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE | SIRIUS 51,527 KM $25,898 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Grimsby, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 252,136 KM $2,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2020 Chevrolet Traverse