Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Yukon

118,052 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Yukon

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 11419484
  2. 11419484
  3. 11419484
  4. 11419484
  5. 11419484
  6. 11419484
  7. 11419484
  8. 11419484
  9. 11419484
  10. 11419484
  11. 11419484
  12. 11419484
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,052KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKC4LR128459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # Q225A
  • Mileage 118,052 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu RS for sale in Grimsby, ON
2023 Chevrolet Malibu RS 30,566 KM $29,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred w/Two-Tone for sale in Grimsby, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred w/Two-Tone 79,791 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn for sale in Grimsby, ON
2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn 25,687 KM $72,248 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Yukon