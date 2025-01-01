$59,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2L V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE AS
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2L V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE AS
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,562KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKTKLXMR267022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # R123A
- Mileage 105,562 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 1st, 2nd & 3rd Rows All-Weather Floor Liners (LPO), Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Trailering Package, Advanced Trailering System, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Bose 10-Speaker Centerpoint Surround Audio Sys Ft, Dual-Pane Power Panoramic Sunroof, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Hands-Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate, Heads-Up Display, High Country Deluxe, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Max Trailering Package, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.
White High Country
PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE EcoTec3 6.2L V8
10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
4WD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Service records available here at the dealership.
| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 1st, 2nd & 3rd Rows All-Weather Floor Liners (LPO), Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Trailering Package, Advanced Trailering System, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Bose 10-Speaker Centerpoint Surround Audio Sys Ft, Dual-Pane Power Panoramic Sunroof, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Hands-Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate, Heads-Up Display, High Country Deluxe, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Max Trailering Package, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.
White High Country
PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE EcoTec3 6.2L V8
10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
4WD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Service records available here at the dealership.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 43,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2005 Pontiac G6 3.5L V6 | DRIVER CONTROL PKG | ALLSEASON AND WINTE 298,882 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Regal Premium I GREAT AS-TRADED VEHICLE | 2.0L TURBO | HEATED FRO 225,895 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-309-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe