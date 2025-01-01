Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 1st, 2nd & 3rd Rows All-Weather Floor Liners (LPO), Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Trailering Package, Advanced Trailering System, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Bose 10-Speaker Centerpoint Surround Audio Sys Ft, Dual-Pane Power Panoramic Sunroof, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Hands-Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate, Heads-Up Display, High Country Deluxe, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Max Trailering Package, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.<br><br>White High Country<br>PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE EcoTec3 6.2L V8<br>10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive<br>4WD<br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study<br><br>Service records available here at the dealership.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

105,562 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2L V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE AS

Watch This Vehicle
12107525

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2L V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE AS

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Contact Seller

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,562KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKTKLXMR267022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R123A
  • Mileage 105,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 1st, 2nd & 3rd Rows All-Weather Floor Liners (LPO), Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Trailering Package, Advanced Trailering System, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Bose 10-Speaker Centerpoint Surround Audio Sys Ft, Dual-Pane Power Panoramic Sunroof, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Hands-Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate, Heads-Up Display, High Country Deluxe, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Max Trailering Package, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.

White High Country
PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 6.2l V8 | POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS | HANDFREE LIFTGATE EcoTec3 6.2L V8
10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
4WD

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Service records available here at the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Grimsby, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 43,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Pontiac G6 3.5L V6 | DRIVER CONTROL PKG | ALLSEASON AND WINTE for sale in Grimsby, ON
2005 Pontiac G6 3.5L V6 | DRIVER CONTROL PKG | ALLSEASON AND WINTE 298,882 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Regal Premium I GREAT AS-TRADED VEHICLE | 2.0L TURBO | HEATED FRO for sale in Grimsby, ON
2015 Buick Regal Premium I GREAT AS-TRADED VEHICLE | 2.0L TURBO | HEATED FRO 225,895 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe