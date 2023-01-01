Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

10,625 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
AT4

AT4

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EEL7MZ426936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 216936
  • Mileage 10,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

