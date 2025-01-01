$26,299+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$26,299
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEVXML358754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P218754
- Mileage 57,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, 110-Volt Power Outlet, 2 USB Data Ports, 4.2''' Multi-Colour Driver Information Screen, Adaptive Cruise Control, GMC Pro Grade Package, GMC Pro Safety Plus, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated front seats, Infotainment Package I, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, SD Card Reader, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Wheels: 19''' x 7.5''' Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.
Satin Steel Metallic SLE
Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control 2021 GMC Terrain SLE Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control 1.5L DOHC
9-Speed Automatic
AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
2021 GMC Terrain