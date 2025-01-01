Menu
Recent Arrival!

One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, 110-Volt Power Outlet, 2 USB Data Ports, 4.2 Multi-Colour Driver Information Screen, Adaptive Cruise Control, GMC Pro Grade Package, GMC Pro Safety Plus, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated front seats, Infotainment Package I, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, SD Card Reader, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.

Satin Steel Metallic SLE
Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control 2021 GMC Terrain SLE Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control 1.5L DOHC
9-Speed Automatic
AWD

2021 GMC Terrain

57,183 KM

$26,299

+ tax & licensing
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
57,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEVXML358754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P218754
  • Mileage 57,183 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, 110-Volt Power Outlet, 2 USB Data Ports, 4.2''' Multi-Colour Driver Information Screen, Adaptive Cruise Control, GMC Pro Grade Package, GMC Pro Safety Plus, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated front seats, Infotainment Package I, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, SD Card Reader, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Wheels: 19''' x 7.5''' Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.

Satin Steel Metallic SLE
Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control 2021 GMC Terrain SLE Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control 1.5L DOHC
9-Speed Automatic
AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
