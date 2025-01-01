Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

43,170 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

12103270

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,170KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEN7MW677417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Jeep Wrangler