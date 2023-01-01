Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

30,112 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Colorado

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 9560485
  2. 9560485
  3. 9560485
  4. 9560485
  5. 9560485
  6. 9560485
  7. 9560485
  8. 9560485
  9. 9560485
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560485
  • Stock #: Q192109B
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN1N1138438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Q192109B
  • Mileage 30,112 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 130,865 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 51,839 KM
$49,289 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 8,289 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory