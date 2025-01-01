Menu
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

24,185 KM

Details Features

$32,783

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

13117601

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
24,185KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MPSL8NB074559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # T144A
  • Mileage 24,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
