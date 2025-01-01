$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited ELEVATION
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited ELEVATION
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED9NZ176990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 144,898 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2022 GMC Sierra 1500