2022 GMC Sierra 1500

142,119 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12543818

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
142,119KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED4NZ206042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
