Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Active Cruise Control, Auto High-beam Headlights, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Navigation system: GMC Connected Navigation, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Bright Machined Aluminum.

White Frost Tricoat Denali
Factory Navigation | Bose Audio System 2022 GMC Terrain Denali Factory Navigation | Bose Audio System 1.5L DOHC
9-Speed Automatic
AWD

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2022 GMC Terrain

37,382 KM

$34,499

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

Denali FACTORY NAVIGATION | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM

12386145

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali FACTORY NAVIGATION | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,382KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEV4NL218207

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 228207
  • Mileage 37,382 KM

Recent Arrival!


| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Active Cruise Control, Auto High-beam Headlights, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Navigation system: GMC Connected Navigation, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Wheels: 19''' x 7.5''' Bright Machined Aluminum.

White Frost Tricoat Denali
Factory Navigation | Bose Audio System 2022 GMC Terrain Denali Factory Navigation | Bose Audio System 1.5L DOHC
9-Speed Automatic
AWD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2022 GMC Terrain