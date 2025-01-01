$36,599+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PA
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$36,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,712KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D91NUL12397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rocker Panel, Elements Package, Equipment Group 200A, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Monochromatic Colour Badging, Monochromatic Package - Pristine White, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Sunshade, Radio: Revel Audio System, Rain Sensing Wipers, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 20''' Black Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat Reserve
HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEAYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEAYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START 2.0L I4
8-Speed Automatic
AWD
CALL 905-309-3356 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2022 Lincoln Corsair