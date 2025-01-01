Menu
Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rocker Panel, Elements Package, Equipment Group 200A, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Monochromatic Colour Badging, Monochromatic Package - Pristine White, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Sunshade, Radio: Revel Audio System, Rain Sensing Wipers, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 20 Black Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat Reserve
HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEAYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEAYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START 2.0L I4
8-Speed Automatic
AWD

2022 Lincoln Corsair

75,712 KM

$36,599

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PA

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PA

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$36,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,712KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D91NUL12397

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,712 KM

Recent Arrival!


| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rocker Panel, Elements Package, Equipment Group 200A, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Monochromatic Colour Badging, Monochromatic Package - Pristine White, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Sunshade, Radio: Revel Audio System, Rain Sensing Wipers, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 20''' Black Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat Reserve
HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEAYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEAYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START 2.0L I4
8-Speed Automatic
AWD


CALL 905-309-3356 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2022 Lincoln Corsair