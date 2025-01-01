Menu
2023 Chevrolet Camaro

7,541 KM

Details Features

$101,900

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1

12650520

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$101,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,541KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FJ3D69P0114721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Chevrolet Camaro