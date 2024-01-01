Menu
2023 Chevrolet Equinox

29,379 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,379KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXWEGXPS127938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R021A
  • Mileage 29,379 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

