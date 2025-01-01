$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L
Location
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Used
104,498KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG0PR557845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P237845
- Mileage 104,498 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
