2023 Ford Bronco

61,627 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Ford Bronco

Raptor

12207234

2023 Ford Bronco

Raptor

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,627KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMEE5JR8PLA80847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Q230847
  • Mileage 61,627 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Delivery

Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Ford Bronco