2023 GMC Sierra 1500

| No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, 2 Charge-Only Rear USB Ports, 2 Charge/Data USB Ports, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Header & Chrome Grille Insert Bars, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust System, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Steering Column Lock, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Rain-Sensing Wipers, GMC Connected Access Capable, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, Off-Road Suspension, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Push Button Start, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailering Package, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, X31 Hard Badge, X31 Off-Road & Protection Package, X31 Off-Road Package. <p></p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
56,294KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUDED8PG155636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R547A
  • Mileage 56,294 KM

Vehicle Description

| No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, 2 Charge-Only Rear USB Ports, 2 Charge/Data USB Ports, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Header & Chrome Grille Insert Bars, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust System, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Steering Column Lock, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Rain-Sensing Wipers, GMC Connected Access Capable, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, Off-Road Suspension, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Push Button Start, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailering Package, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, X31 Hard Badge, X31 Off-Road & Protection Package, X31 Off-Road Package.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

