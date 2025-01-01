$31,789+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$31,789
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,817KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LBE22RB019463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 39,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
