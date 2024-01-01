$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
Used
15,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YPE70R1143217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # Q477A
- Mileage 15,710 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500