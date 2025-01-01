Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

34,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

12677502

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,550KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YREYXRF418105

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 34,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500