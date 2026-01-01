Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet Suburban

30,498 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Suburban

Z71

Watch This Vehicle
14535663

2024 Chevrolet Suburban

Z71

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 14535663
  2. 14535663
  3. 14535663
  4. 14535663
  5. 14535663
  6. 14535663
  7. 14535663
  8. 14535663
  9. 14535663
  10. 14535663
  11. 14535663
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
30,498KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKDKD7RR295821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # T825A
  • Mileage 30,498 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation TRAILERING PKG | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY & AN for sale in Grimsby, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation TRAILERING PKG | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY & AN 135,710 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS BACK-UP CAMARA | KEYLESS ENTRY | AIR CONDITIONING for sale in Grimsby, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS BACK-UP CAMARA | KEYLESS ENTRY | AIR CONDITIONING 147,003 KM $9,298 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT POWER LIFTGATE | BLINDZONE ALERT | POWER SUNROOF | for sale in Grimsby, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT POWER LIFTGATE | BLINDZONE ALERT | POWER SUNROOF | 131,816 KM $12,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2024 Chevrolet Suburban