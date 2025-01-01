Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

21,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12344013

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 12344013
  2. 12344013
  3. 12344013
  4. 12344013
  5. 12344013
  6. 12344013
  7. 12344013
  8. 12344013
  9. 12344013
  10. 12344013
  11. 12344013
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL9RB100166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LT ELECTRIC/ HYBRID for sale in Grimsby, ON
2018 Chevrolet Volt LT ELECTRIC/ HYBRID 99,065 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain Denali HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Grimsby, ON
2022 GMC Terrain Denali HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL 37,593 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance 3.6L | AWD | CADILLAC CUE SYSTEM for sale in Grimsby, ON
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance 3.6L | AWD | CADILLAC CUE SYSTEM 134,242 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer