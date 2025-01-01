$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,777KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LHE24RC226002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 8,777 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss 85,620 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Sport 45,490 KM $31,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2024 Chevrolet Trax