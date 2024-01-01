Menu
2024 GMC HUMMER

4,095 KM

$136,628

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC HUMMER

EV Pickup 2X

11917877

2024 GMC HUMMER

EV Pickup 2X

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$136,628

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,095KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT10BDD9RU112654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q491
  • Mileage 4,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
$136,628

+ taxes & licensing

2024 GMC HUMMER