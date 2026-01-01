$35,499+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$35,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG5RL156047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P246047
- Mileage 31,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, | Non-Smoker, LOCAL TRADE, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto High-beam Headlights, Bluetooth® For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Ventilated Driver Seat, Wheels: 19''' x 7.5''' Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic
