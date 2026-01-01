Menu
Recent Arrival!

One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, | Non-Smoker, LOCAL TRADE, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto High-beam Headlights, Bluetooth® For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Ventilated Driver Seat, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.

Volcanic Red Tintcoat Denali
PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED & AIRCOOLED SEATS | LOW MILEAGE 2024 GMC Terrain Denali PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED & AIRCOOLED SEATS | LOW MILEAGE 1.5L DOHC
9-Speed Automatic
AWD

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
31,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG5RL156047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P246047
  • Mileage 31,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, | Non-Smoker, LOCAL TRADE, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto High-beam Headlights, Bluetooth® For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Ventilated Driver Seat, Wheels: 19''' x 7.5''' Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.

Volcanic Red Tintcoat Denali
PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED & AIRCOOLED SEATS | LOW MILEAGE 2024 GMC Terrain Denali PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED & AIRCOOLED SEATS | LOW MILEAGE 1.5L DOHC
9-Speed Automatic
AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 GMC Terrain