2024 GMC Yukon

30,365 KM

$84,000

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Yukon

AT4

12720252

2024 GMC Yukon

AT4

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$84,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,365KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKD9RR125032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 245032
  • Mileage 30,365 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
$84,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2024 GMC Yukon