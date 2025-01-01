$84,000+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Yukon
AT4
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$84,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,365KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKD9RR125032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 245032
- Mileage 30,365 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2024 GMC Yukon