Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 10 Speakers, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Rear audio controls, Ventilated front seats.<br><br>Glacial White Pearl SX<br>HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS 2024 Kia Telluride SX HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS 3.8L V6<br>8-Speed Automatic<br>AWD<p> </p> <h4>PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)<br /> Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!<br /> Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo<br /> Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2024 Kia Telluride

38,431 KM

Details Description Features

$51,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Telluride

SX HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED

Watch This Vehicle
12941642

2024 Kia Telluride

SX HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 12941642
  2. 12941642
Contact Seller

$51,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYP5DGC1RG457771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 247771
  • Mileage 38,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 10 Speakers, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Rear audio controls, Ventilated front seats.

Glacial White Pearl SX
HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS 2024 Kia Telluride SX HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS 3.8L V6
8-Speed Automatic
AWD



PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve LINCOLN CO-PILOT 360 PKG | HEATED & VENTILATED SEA for sale in Grimsby, ON
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve LINCOLN CO-PILOT 360 PKG | HEATED & VENTILATED SEA 58,454 KM $41,398 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT PORTABLE CHARGE CABLE | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEE for sale in Grimsby, ON
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT PORTABLE CHARGE CABLE | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEE 170,178 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER SUNRO for sale in Grimsby, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER SUNRO 95,615 KM $61,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2024 Kia Telluride