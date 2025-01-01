$51,498+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Telluride
SX HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$51,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 247771
- Mileage 38,431 KM
Vehicle Description
| One Owner, | No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 10 Speakers, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Rear audio controls, Ventilated front seats.
Glacial White Pearl SX
HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS 2024 Kia Telluride SX HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS 3.8L V6
8-Speed Automatic
AWD
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356