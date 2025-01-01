Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13112792

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 13112792.755065469?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=26357
  2. 13112792
  3. 13112792
  4. 13112792
  5. 13112792
  6. 13112792
  7. 13112792
  8. 13112792
  9. 13112792
  10. 13112792
  11. 13112792
  12. 13112792
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXPEGXSL202310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R684A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2025 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Grimsby, ON
2025 Chevrolet Equinox LT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring for sale in Grimsby, ON
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring 98,274 KM $34,270 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Grimsby, ON
2024 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 23,123 KM $43,090 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2025 Chevrolet Equinox