2025 Mazda CX-70

34,198 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2025 Mazda CX-70

MHEV GS-L

12546926

2025 Mazda CX-70

MHEV GS-L

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KJCHD2S1105268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P255268
  • Mileage 34,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2025 Mazda CX-70