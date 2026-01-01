$97,529+ taxes & licensing
2026 GMC Yukon
Elevation SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE | ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) | SUMMIT WHITE | 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG | 10-SPD A/T | FLOOR LINER PKG | ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) | A
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$97,529
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # T217
- Mileage 1,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by a responsive 5.3L 8cyl engine paired with a smooth 10 Speed Automatic and a confident 4x4 system.
Equipped with a true 4x4 system, this vehicle is ready for serious adventure, offering superior off-road capability.
Powered by a commanding 5.3L 8cyl, delivering impressive horsepower and torque.
Model Highlight: Known for its spacious three-row seating, strong towing capability, comfortable ride, and available powerful V8 engines.
Its modern 10-Speed Automatic transmission is engineered to handle significant power, ensuring you are always in the right gear for responsive acceleration and smooth cruising.
As a versatile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), it combines a commanding view of the road with flexible cargo space and seating, perfect for various lifestyles.
Factory Options: SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE , ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) , SUMMIT WHITE , 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG , 10-SPD A/T , FLOOR LINER PKG , ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) , ALL-WTHR MATS 3RD ROW (DEALER INSTALLED) , CANADIAN BASE EQUIPMENT , PREF EQUIP GRP
Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: PANIC ALARM, TRACTION CONTROL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS
Comfort & Convenience: POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Technology & Entertainment: TRIP COMPUTER, TACHOMETER, COMPASS, AUDIO MEMORY, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION DIRECTIONS
Performance & Capability: TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, TRAILER HITCH, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, SPEED-SENSING STEERING
Exterior & Styling: ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BODYSIDE MOULDINGS, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
Ready for the weekend? Start it right with a test drive of this GMC Yukon!
DEALER DEMO
Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.
BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE
AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program
Shop online or in-store, any way you want it
Virtual trade estimate & appraisal
Virtual credit approval & eSignature
7-Day Money Back Guarantee*
The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
