Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is on its way! Reserve this incoming <b>2026 GMC Yukon Elevation</b> is finished in Summit White with a Jet Black, Perforated Leather-Appointed, Seat Trim interior, creating a sharp, classic, and high-contrast appeal.<br><br>Powered by a responsive <b>5.3L 8cyl</b> engine paired with a smooth <b>10 Speed Automatic</b> and a confident <b>4x4</b> system.<br><br>Equipped with a true <b>4x4 system</b>, this vehicle is ready for serious adventure, offering superior off-road capability.<br>Powered by a commanding <b>5.3L 8cyl</b>, delivering impressive horsepower and torque.<br><br><b>Model Highlight:</b> Known for its spacious three-row seating, strong towing capability, comfortable ride, and available powerful V8 engines.<br><br>Its modern <b>10-Speed Automatic</b> transmission is engineered to handle significant power, ensuring you are always in the right gear for responsive acceleration and smooth cruising.<br><br>As a versatile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), it combines a commanding view of the road with flexible cargo space and seating, perfect for various lifestyles.<br><br><b>Factory Options:</b> SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE , ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) , SUMMIT WHITE , 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG , 10-SPD A/T , FLOOR LINER PKG , ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) , ALL-WTHR MATS 3RD ROW (DEALER INSTALLED) , CANADIAN BASE EQUIPMENT , PREF EQUIP GRP<br><br><b>Key Features & Equipment:</b><br><b>Safety & Driver Assistance:</b> PANIC ALARM, TRACTION CONTROL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS<br><b>Comfort & Convenience:</b> POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL<br><b>Technology & Entertainment:</b> TRIP COMPUTER, TACHOMETER, COMPASS, AUDIO MEMORY, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION DIRECTIONS<br><b>Performance & Capability:</b> TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, TRAILER HITCH, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, SPEED-SENSING STEERING<br><b>Exterior & Styling:</b> ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BODYSIDE MOULDINGS, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS<br><br><b>Ready for the weekend?</b> Start it right with a test drive of this GMC Yukon!<p> </p> <h4>DEALER DEMO</h4> <p><em>Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.</em></p> <h4>BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE</h4> <p>AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program<br /> Shop online or in-store, any way you want it<br /> Virtual trade estimate & appraisal<br /> Virtual credit approval & eSignature<br /> 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*</p> <p>The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2026 GMC Yukon

1,845 KM

Details Description Features

$97,529

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 GMC Yukon

Elevation SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE | ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) | SUMMIT WHITE | 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG | 10-SPD A/T | FLOOR LINER PKG | ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) | A

Watch This Vehicle
13495691

2026 GMC Yukon

Elevation SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE | ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) | SUMMIT WHITE | 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG | 10-SPD A/T | FLOOR LINER PKG | ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) | A

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 13495691
  2. 13495691
  3. 13495691
  4. 13495691
  5. 13495691
  6. 13495691
Contact Seller

$97,529

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKD7TR184212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # T217
  • Mileage 1,845 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is on its way! Reserve this incoming 2026 GMC Yukon Elevation is finished in Summit White with a Jet Black, Perforated Leather-Appointed, Seat Trim interior, creating a sharp, classic, and high-contrast appeal.

Powered by a responsive 5.3L 8cyl engine paired with a smooth 10 Speed Automatic and a confident 4x4 system.

Equipped with a true 4x4 system, this vehicle is ready for serious adventure, offering superior off-road capability.
Powered by a commanding 5.3L 8cyl, delivering impressive horsepower and torque.

Model Highlight: Known for its spacious three-row seating, strong towing capability, comfortable ride, and available powerful V8 engines.

Its modern 10-Speed Automatic transmission is engineered to handle significant power, ensuring you are always in the right gear for responsive acceleration and smooth cruising.

As a versatile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), it combines a commanding view of the road with flexible cargo space and seating, perfect for various lifestyles.

Factory Options: SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE , ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) , SUMMIT WHITE , 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG , 10-SPD A/T , FLOOR LINER PKG , ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) , ALL-WTHR MATS 3RD ROW (DEALER INSTALLED) , CANADIAN BASE EQUIPMENT , PREF EQUIP GRP

Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: PANIC ALARM, TRACTION CONTROL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS
Comfort & Convenience: POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Technology & Entertainment: TRIP COMPUTER, TACHOMETER, COMPASS, AUDIO MEMORY, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION DIRECTIONS
Performance & Capability: TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, TRAILER HITCH, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, SPEED-SENSING STEERING
Exterior & Styling: ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BODYSIDE MOULDINGS, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS

Ready for the weekend? Start it right with a test drive of this GMC Yukon!



DEALER DEMO

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature

7-Day Money Back Guarantee*



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2024 GMC Terrain Denali PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED & AIRCOOLED SEATS | LOW for sale in Grimsby, ON
2024 GMC Terrain Denali PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED & AIRCOOLED SEATS | LOW 31,406 KM $35,499 + tax & lic
Used 2026 GMC Yukon Elevation SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE | ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) | SUMMIT WHITE | 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG | 10-SPD A/T | FLOOR LINER PKG | ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) | A for sale in Grimsby, ON
2026 GMC Yukon Elevation SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET PWR RELEASE | ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) | SUMMIT WHITE | 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENG | 10-SPD A/T | FLOOR LINER PKG | ALL-WTHR MATS 1ST & 2ND ROWS (DEALER INSTALLED) | A 1,845 KM $97,529 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE for sale in Grimsby, ON
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE 357,820 KM $4,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$97,529

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2026 GMC Yukon