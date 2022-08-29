$66,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
1964 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,995
- Listing ID: 9298846
- VIN: 40867S113632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 96,937 MI
Vehicle Description
Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this stunning, classic 1964 Corvette Stingray. This Corvette is finished in a unique Gold on Tan interior colour combination and is powered by a 327 V8 connected to 4-speed manual transmission. *True mileage is unknown due to age of vehicle*
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
