1965 Chevrolet Corvette

85,838 MI

Details Description

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

1965 Chevrolet Corvette

1965 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Roadster

1965 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Roadster

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,838MI
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6724394
  • VIN: 194675S102271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 85,838 MI

Vehicle Description

Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this stunning American-Classic! This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible! This legendary Corvette is in excellent condition and is a perfect car for collectors. With the Stingrays unique and timeless design, along with its capable performance, this is arguably the most iconic Corvette generation of all time. This car is restored with many original components including factory side pipes, original gauge cluster and instruments, and much more! *Odometer shows 85838 but true mileage is unknown*.

 

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

