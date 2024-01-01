$29,995+ tax & licensing
1971 GMC Truck
Pickup 1500
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 67,000 MI
Vehicle Description
1971 GMC 1500 Pickup - Only 67,000 Miles!
Looking for a classic truck with vintage charm? This 1971 GMC 1500 is your chance to own a piece of American automotive history! With only 67,000 miles, this well-maintained beauty is a rare find.
Featuring a **307ci V8 engine** and **automatic transmission**, this truck offers the perfect balance of power and smooth driving. The interior is in excellent condition for its age, with the original bench seat and classic dash layout.
This GMC 1500 is great for collectors or anyone who appreciates the craftsmanship of early '70s pickups. Whether you're looking for a restoration project or a dependable vintage driver, this truck delivers both style and performance.
519-823-2277