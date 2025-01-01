Menu
 1971 GMC 1500 Pickup - Only 67,000 Miles!

Looking for a classic truck with vintage charm? This 1971 GMC 1500 is your chance to own a piece of American automotive history! With only 67,000 miles, this well-maintained beauty is a rare find.

Featuring a **305ci V8 engine** and **automatic transmission**, this truck offers the perfect balance of power and smooth driving. The interior is in excellent condition for its age, with the original bench seat and classic dash layout.

This GMC 1500 is great for collectors or anyone who appreciates the craftsmanship of early 70s pickups. Whether youre looking for a restoration project or a dependable vintage driver, this truck delivers both style and performance.

1971 GMC Truck

67,000 MI

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
1971 GMC Truck

Pickup 1500

12151602

1971 GMC Truck

Pickup 1500

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,000MI

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,000 MI

Vehicle Description

 

1971 GMC 1500 Pickup - Only 67,000 Miles!



Looking for a classic truck with vintage charm? This 1971 GMC 1500 is your chance to own a piece of American automotive history! With only 67,000 miles, this well-maintained beauty is a rare find.



Featuring a **305ci V8 engine** and **automatic transmission**, this truck offers the perfect balance of power and smooth driving. The interior is in excellent condition for its age, with the original bench seat and classic dash layout.



This GMC 1500 is great for collectors or anyone who appreciates the craftsmanship of early '70s pickups. Whether you're looking for a restoration project or a dependable vintage driver, this truck delivers both style and performance.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

1971 GMC Truck