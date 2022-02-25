$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
1977 Cadillac DeVille
Coupe DeVille // CERTIFIED // LOW MILEAGE
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8429367
- VIN: 6D47S7Q161727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 93,388 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED ! LOW MILEAGE! We present you this classic 1977 Cadillac Coupe DeVille with about 93,388 km's. This Coupe Deville is in great mechanical condition, and we are selling it fully certified. With options like: power locks, climate control, cruise control, A/C, automatic transmission; come check out one of the coolest classics on the market!
58029 miles // 93,388 km's
Car is wrapped** Original Colour: Orange
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.