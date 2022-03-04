$39,995+ tax & licensing
1978 Chevrolet Corvette
C3 // MINT CONDITION // AUTOMATIC
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8525996
- VIN: 1Z87L8S901409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 62,012 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFICIAL PACE-CAR PAINT JOB, NEW SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LOW KM'S! We present you this extremely clean 1978 Corvette C3 with about 62,000 km's on it. This Corvette has been fully restored on the exterior and interior, influenced by the 1978 Indy 500 Pacecar. This Corvette has fully original internals which can be seen in the pictures below, and has also been fitted with a bluetooth, CD player and brand new seats.
The Pace-car Replica is actually one of the most distinct versions of the C3 Corvette from a design aspect, with the iconic two-tone silver paint, "Corvette" logo on the tires, and the 25th anniversary emblem on the front and rear fuel cap. Come by and see how truly well-kept this Corvette is! **L48 engine not L82**
